× The Brewers are hiring ⚾ for their 2019 season!

MILWAUKEE — Would you want to be co-workers with Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and the rest of the gold and blue crew? If the answer is yes, you’re in luck!

The Brewers are looking for “friendly, enthusiastic, confident” people to join their seasonal Brew Crew entertainment staff. The Brew Crew ensures park-goers are having the best experience possible at Brewers games and other Miller Park events. The Brew Crew also represents the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club throughout the state at mascot appearances.

Applicants are required to live in the Milwaukee area year-round in order to be considered, and all applicants must be 16 or older.

“As a member of the Brew Crew, you will not only gain experience in game day execution and operations, you will also be a representative of the Brewers brand both inside and outside of Miller Park helping to create great experiences for Brewers fans,” the job posting says.

Are you interested in becoming part of the Brew Crew? Click here to apply!