Bakery Bus Tour invites guests to take a tasty trip around Milwaukee — and the world

MILWAUKEE -- One of the best parts of the holiday season is undoubtedly the vast amount of tasty treats. Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour is celebrating the city's most scrumptious snacks at a multitude of local bakeries.

About Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour (website)

Travel around the world and back in Milwaukee on our Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour! An excellent opportunity to celebrate the holidays with friends while sampling (and if desired, purchasing additional) delicious holiday cookies from a collection of our favorite bakeries in Milwaukee!

We love that many groups make our Bakery Bus an annual tradition! This tour highlights Santa’s favorite stops while enjoying stories of ethnic holiday traditions en route. Guests on the nice list (and even the naughty list) will be treated to signature cookies, candies and pastries at each stop.

We encourage everyone to dress for the occasion; Santa hats, Elf stockings, ugly Christmas sweaters, pretty Christmas sweaters...all are welcome on the Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour!

Shopping - Our guests have a lot of fun shopping at each of the bakeries that we visit. Please consider bringing a tote or canvas shopping bag to keep track of all of your goodies on the bus. For an additional cost ($5) at the time of ticket purchase, you may purchase a signature green Milwaukee Food & City Tours tote bag.

As several bakeries only take cash, be sure to keep that in mind when planning out your day. You may want to think about bringing a bottle of water with you, otherwise you can purchase bottled drinks at most of the establishments that we visit.

Included in the per person price, attendees will enjoy:

- A bus tour with 5-8 stops at our favorite bakeries for their signature sweets and some time for shopping.

- Round trip transportation

- Narrated, guided tour fun