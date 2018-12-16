‘Everyone loves treats!’ Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour hits spots you may not have been before

MILWAUKEE –The Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour is the perfect way to treat yourself this holiday season. For the 10th year in a row, you’re invited to sample tempting treats all around the city, just in time for Christmas.

The Milwaukee Food & City Tours bus is hard to miss because it’s bright green — and during the holidays, it makes stops at several bakeries in the Milwaukee area.

“Everyone loves treats,” said Theresa Nemetz, owner of Milwaukee Food & City Tours. “Everyone has a sweet tooth!”

The bus stops at six to eight hidden gems throughout the Milwaukee area.

“It gets you to places you wouldn’t normally go to,” said Liz LeFevre, owner of La Tarte Bakery.

Guests are invited to stop inside the bakeries, try a sample and maybe even pick up a gift for someone on their list.

“This is going to be cool — to be introduced to a lot of places that could be iconic to Milwaukee,” said Steven Binko, Milwaukee.

Binko came with his grandma, who was visiting from out of town. They were both excited to try different holiday goodies at places they’ve never been before.

“I’m looking forward to eating all the goodies,” said Binko. “They said to bring a bag, so…”

Judy Daulman of Cedarburg came along with her daughter, who was looking forward to doing something different during the busy holiday season.

“It sounds delicious,” said Daulman. “I didn’t eat because I love pastries and bread. I was super excited.”

The bakers along the way were just as excited, showing off signature cookies, candies and pastries from their shop — and get more foot traffic.

“Tuesday, we had 108 people through here between three tours,” said LeFevre.

The Christmas Around Milwaukee Bakery Bus Tour costs $60, and will continue through December. Grab a friend and hop on!

CLICK HERE to learn more.