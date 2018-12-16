× Florida teacher arrested after professing love for 13-year-old student

DORAL, Fla. — A 47-year-old science teacher in south Florida is facing charges for lewd and lascivious assault on a child after she professed her love to a 13-year-old student, repeatedly messaging him through social media.

Andrea Jimenez was a teacher at the Doral International Math and Science Academy when she began “courting” one of her students, according to an arrest affidavit. Jimenez would regularly contact the victim and on one occasion attempted to kiss the sixth grader, then aged 12, on the last day of the school year in May 2018. The affidavit states Jimenez regularly “lured” the victim into her class after school.

That summer, Jimenez downloaded multiple social media applications in an attempt to continue communicating with the victim. The affidavit says she became “aggressively romantic in an obsessive tone” when communicating with the boy.

“I will go to hell for u. Die for u stop eating to feed u. My love for u is so real and huge !!!” one message read.

Jimenez was arrested after turning herself in on Friday. The affidavit shows that Jimenez made statements to certain school personnel that she was acting inappropriately with a student and was worried about her job. That was right before the boy’s mother found the messages and reported Jimenez to the school.

