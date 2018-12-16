× Heavy law enforcement presence, lane closures after apparent crash near 41/45 split

WASHINGTON COUNTY — There was a large law enforcement presence amid what appeared to be a crash in Washington County Sunday, Dec. 16 that closed lanes on I-41/45 near Richfield.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m., and the scene was cleared by about 3:45 p.m.

A FOX6 News viewer sent video from the scene — near the 41/45 split. The video shows debris on the roadway, and an SUV with damage.

So far, Washington County sheriff’s officials haven’t released details about what happened — but we do know the incident caused significant backups in the area.