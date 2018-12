× Man injured after shooting near 13th and Windlake

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened near 13th and Windlake early morning Sunday, Dec. 16.

According to officials, a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound around 5:30 a.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.