Police: Man hospitalized after gunfire exchanged near 50th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 50th St. and W. Hampton Ave. early morning Sunday, Dec. 12.

According to officials, two groups of people were arguing for an unknown reason around 12:00 a.m. The argument escalated, and the two groups began shooting at each other. A 26-year-old man was shot during the gunfire exchange, suffering non-life-threatening wounds.

The man was treated on the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital.