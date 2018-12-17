150-foot tall grain elevator built in the 1800s caught fire in Superior; no one hurt

SUPERIOR — An old grain elevator caught fire, with flames shooting into the air in Superior on Monday, Dec. 17.

Three workers and the structure’s owner were working there at the time. They were not hurt.

Firefighters set up a 225-foot collapse zone around the 150-foot tall elevator. A fire official said it could take days to suppress the fire.

Officials with the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said the elevator, built in the 1800s, was being salvaged for wood.

The fire official said an estimated $10 million worth of wood reclamation equipment was on the site, and only a Bobcat was saved.

A nearby home also caught fire.

The cause is under investigation.