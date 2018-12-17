2 Chicago police officers struck by train, killed while investigating report of shots fired

CHICAGO — Chicago police say two officers investigating a shots fired call on the city’s far South Side died after being struck by a train Monday night, Dec. 17.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers who were fatally hit Monday evening were 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. Johnson said Marmolejo had been with the department for two and a half years and Gary for 18 months.e.

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two #ChicagoPolice officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train. Please pray for the @ChicagoCAPS05 5th district. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0IfXTZf2Bs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 18, 2018

Johnson said the officers were struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

Local media reported that the officers were struck by a train operated by the South Shore commuter rail line that links northern Indiana and Chicago.