CoCa LeNa is a ‘little candy shop full of delectable sweets’

PORT WASHINGTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Port Washington at CoCa LeNa. CoCa LeNa is a candy shop filled with delectable sweets, greeting cards and gifts.
About CoCa LeNa (website)
We are a chic little candy shop full of delectable sweets, greeting worthy cards and fabulous gifts. We have cultivated an enviable selection of the sweetest candies, rich and indulgent chocolates and the cutest cards and personalized gifts.We love to share and we hope you will “share something sweet” with someone each and every day.
This is a different kind of candy store; though anyone big or small will find a million things to suit their palate our store really appeals to the little girl in grown up women. We look forward to dazzling you and inviting you to share something sweet with everyone in your life.