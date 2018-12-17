‘Learning toys, games, puzzles:’ Find Christmas gifts at Silly Willyz in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE -- Christmas Eve is now just one week away -- and many of us are still looking for the perfect gifts. Kasey spent the morning at Silly Willyz in Pewaukee to help make our jobs easier.

About Silly Willyz (website)

The best way to find out more about Silly Willyz is stop in! Silly Willyz offers a mix of learning toys, games, puzzles, children's books, pre-school and pretend play, sand toys, stickers, outdoor activities, kites, arts and crafts, vintage toys, and novelty items. Whether you are 2 or 92, Silly Willyz has something for you!

Looking for a gift? Let Silly Willyz helpful and friendly staff help you find the perfect unique gift you are looking for, and when you find it... we will gift wrap it for you free of charge!

Come in and play, this is the place to come and be silly and get the willyz out!