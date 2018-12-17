× New Berlin semi driver suffers ‘medical crisis,’ dies on scene of crash on I-41 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A New Berlin man died at the scene of a crash on I-41 near Highway 33 in the Town of Addison in Washington County Monday afternoon, Dec. 17 — after apparently suffering a medical emergency while driving.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, just after noon, they were notified of the crash — with the initial caller indicating he had not seen any movement in the cab of the semi, and the driver wasn’t exiting.

Deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol officials responded, and located the semi in a marshy area about a half-mile south of Highway DW, west of I-41. They learned the driver was in a “medical crisis,” and despite medical efforts, he died at the scene.

An investigation revealed the semi left the roadway when it was headed southbound on I-41. It entered the west ditch, struck several small trees and came to rest. Sheriff’s officials said the semi’s fuel tanks sustained damage and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called out to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.