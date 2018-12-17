× Police: ‘Person of interest’ interviewed in connection with assault near Schooner Pub

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police have interviewed a “person of interest” in connection with an assault that happened near the Schooner Pub tavern on Sunday, Dec. 16

According to a post on the Port Washington Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a call of a “man down” near the tavern shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 35-year-old Port Washington man lying in a pool of blood. The post says the man “suffered obvious trauma to his head and face, with shards of broken glass from a pint glass beverage container strewn about. It appeared to officers as though he may have been struck in the head or face with the pint glass.”

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officials say several potential witnesses were interviewed — and investigators also reviewed surveillance video obtained from the Schooner Pub.

Again, a “person of interest” came forward — and may have been involved in the assault.