Pomegranates are a nutritional powerhouse, worth the pain of picking them apart

MILWAUKEE -- Pomegranates are growing in popularity -- and if you haven't already jumped on the bandwagon, now's the time to try them. Registered dietitian, Meghan Sedivy with Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, joins Real Milwaukee with everything you need to know about the superfood.

A real challenge to open but worth the work! Pomegranate`s are superfruit and packed with Vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants! More antioxidants, in fact, than green tea or red wine.

You should judge a pomegranate by the outside, the darker and deeper red indicates a better taste. Light colors might indicate tartness. It should feel heavy for its size.

How to Open:

a. Cut off the cap (bloom) end where it starts to turn downwards, and lightly score the rind in quarters, peel the membrane back and remove the seeds. The skin is inedible!

b. You can submerge the pomegranate in the bowl of cold water and soak for 5 minutes to remove the rind

c. Split the sections of the pom and the arils will sink to the bottom

d. Let the pith soak to the surface and discard

e. Use the leftover water for a house plant not to waste the nutritious juice!

Enjoy Pomegranate with other fall flavors for an appetizer!

a. Just one cup has 7 grams of fiber (almost 25% of your day!) 3 grams of protein, 30% of your vitamin C, 36% Vitamin K and 12% of your potassium!

b. Pomegranate Cheddar Dip

i. Pomegranate pairs well with savory holiday flavors such as rosemary and strong cheeses like aged white cheddar, start with combining cream cheese, rosemary, Worcestershire sauce and aged white cheddar cheese, bake for 10 minutes until warm and top with pecans, rosemary and pomegranate seeds!

4. Make it a breakfast meal

a. Avocado Forest Toast with Pomegranates

b. Packed with inflammation busting ingredients, especially pomegranates - many studies show that pomegranates have powerful effects on chronic inflammation.

c. For this dish, start with 2 thick slices of sourdough bread, next mash 1 ripe avocado lemon juice, salt and pepper to create an avocado mash, then top your toast with spinach, mushrooms, thyme, balsamic glaze and pomegranates

d. Pair this with your favorite breakfast beverage and you have a complete meal.

5. Throw it in a holiday cocktail!

a. Pomegranate and Pomegranate juice has been found to have 3x the antioxidants of red wine and green tea!

b. Make a better-for-you cocktail with Sparkling White Wine, Pomegranate seeds, a splash of Pom Juice and Mint to garnish.

c. All for less than 150 calories!