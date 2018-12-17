× Sheriff’s officials respond to Elf on the Shelf’s body, found in roadway

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the body of an Elf on a Shelf discovered on N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon Avenue in Metairie, Louisiana.

The body was initially spotted on Thursday, Dec. 13, shortly before 9 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials described the victim as 11 inches tall, weighing 2.3 pounds, with dark brown hair.

They offered a photo of the victim, and noted that “viewer discretion is advised.”

Sheriff’s officials exclusively told FOX6’s partners at WGNO in Louisiana:

“We have been in contact with authorities at the North Pole (not the big guy) to get their assistance in identifying the elf, but have been unsuccessful so far. His death remains unclassified as there was no autopsy — when the medical examiners went to perform it, they found the body missing, with only a candy cane in its place.”