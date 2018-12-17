Sheriff: ‘Armed person’ taken into custody amid ‘shelter in place’ alert in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police on Monday night, Dec. 17 asked citizens to stay away from the area near 48th Avenue and 85th Street due to an investigation.
FOX6 viewers said Kenosha County officials issued a recorded message that asked that people “shelter in place” — telling residents to stay indoors, and put their outdoor lights on.
Viewers said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Around 10:30 p.m. sheriff’s officials sent out another alert, indicating the suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
