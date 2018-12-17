Sheriff: ‘Armed person’ taken into custody amid ‘shelter in place’ alert in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie police on Monday night, Dec. 17 asked citizens to stay away from the area near 48th Avenue and 85th Street due to an investigation.

Police are investigating a scene at 8500 block of 48 Ave. Citizens living in that area, stay in your homes. Traveling citizens, stay away from the area. Updates to come — Pleasant Prairie PD (@pppd) December 18, 2018

The Pleasant Prairie Police are currently involved in an ongoing investigation of an incident in the 8500 block of 48th Avenue. If you live in that area, please remain in your home. If you… https://t.co/sV3efMM6st — Pleasant Prairie PD (@pppd) December 18, 2018

FOX6 viewers said Kenosha County officials issued a recorded message that asked that people “shelter in place” — telling residents to stay indoors, and put their outdoor lights on.

Viewers said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

Around 10:30 p.m. sheriff’s officials sent out another alert, indicating the suspect was taken into custody.

The police operation in the 8500 block of 48th Avenue has ended peacefully with one person taken into custody Thank you all for your cooperation. — Pleasant Prairie PD (@pppd) December 18, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.