Stocking stuffers that go beyond the candy — and are cheap too

MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes they're some of the hardest things to buy -- little stocking stuffers that aren't just garbage. Mary Lewis from Learning Express in Brookfield joins Real Milwaukee with a sampling of inexpensive items you can still pick up for the kids.

Mary brought the following as examples of inexpensive stocking stuffers you can find at their store located inside Brookfield Square.

1.) Snowball Crunch

2.) Insta Snow

3.) Snowballs

4.) Holiday Slime Bath Bomb from Fashion Angels)

5.) You Go Cocoa and Holidaze Bath Bombs (from Fashion Angels)

6.) Holiday Facial Mask Set (from Fashion Angels)

7.) Melting Snowman

8.) Plus Plus -Holiday Themes

9.)Jumbo Lites Headband and Necklaces.

10.)Twisty Pets

12.) Wrapples

13.) Santas Sleigh To Wisconsin-book