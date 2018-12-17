× Unlimited free Wi-Fi available at Mitchell Airport; ‘One of the most-requested passenger amenities’

MILWAUKEE — Just in time to be used by holiday travelers, Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport now offers unlimited free Wi-Fi. Previously, free Wi-Fi was limited to one hour.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said in a news release that unlimited free Wi-Fi was “one of the most-requested passenger amenities at MKE.”

To use the new service, travelers should simply select “MKE Free WiFi” in the wireless settings on their laptop or mobile device. The unlimited free Wi-Fi is available throughout the entire airport terminal, including the Concession Mall, Ticketing, Baggage Claim, Concourse C and Concourse D.

The Wi-Fi is provided by Boingo. Passengers will still have the opportunity to purchase Wi-Fi if higher bandwidth is necessary.