32-year-old inmate dies after complaining of abdominal pain at Milwaukee County Jail

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the 32-year-old inmate complained of abdominal pain shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the county jail medical clinic in a wheelchair. A nurse practitioner in the clinic determined the inmate should be transported to the hospital for evaluation. He was transported by Bell Ambulance at 8 a.m. — and died at the hospital at 2:24 p.m.

