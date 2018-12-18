45-year-old convicted sex offender set to be released; will live on Poeppel Road in Fort Atkinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County officials are alerting the community about the release of a convicted sex offender on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Stiemke, 45, will live in a home at N1355 Poeppel Road in Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County.

Stiemke will be a lifetime sex offender registrant, and will be on GPS monitoring. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with the victim. Stiemke is not permitted to have any alcohol or enter taverns/bars or liquor stores.

Stiemke is on probation with the Department of Corrections and has a curfew.

Officials describe Stiemke as a male, white, standing 6’2″ tall, weighing 178 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.