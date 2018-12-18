× Cudahy police announce release of convicted sex offender — who is homeless

CUDAHY — Cudahy police are alerting the public after the release of a convicted sex offender on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

According to police, Matthew Jasso is homeless after his release from custody on Tuesday. Police said Jasso, 46, was convicted of possession of child pornography in June of 2016. Because he lived in Cudahy at the time of his conviction, he was released in Cudahy.

He will remain on extended supervision until Dec. 25, 2025, and will be on GPS monitoring. He’s been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victim(s), and he cannot consume alcohol or drugs, nor visit taverns, bars and liquor stores.

Police described him as a man, white, standing 6’1″ tall, weighing 268 pounds with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair.