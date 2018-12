× Milwaukee police need your help to locate Demetrius Parks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Demetrius D. Parks, 18. He is wanted for multiple felonious warrants, including an armed robbery that occurred near 24th and Hadley on Aug. 20.

Officials describe Parks as a male, black, 5’8″ tall, weighing 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Parks’ location, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.