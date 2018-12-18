× More than 75,000 riders utilized The Hop during first month of operation

MILWAUKEE — More than 75,000 riders utilized The Hop during the streetcar’s first month of operations, The Hop and City of Milwaukee announced Tuesday, Dec. 18.

According to a press release, the 76,125 total rides during the month includes the 16,409 riders who participated in the Grand Hop-ening celebration from Nov. 2-4. Below is a breakdown of November ridership:

76,125 – Total rides during November

16,409 – Total rides during opening weekend (Nov. 2-4)

2,297 – Average daily ridership for November excluding opening weekend (Nov. 5-30)

To learn more about The Hop, including schedules of operations and tips for safely sharing our city’s roadways, visit www.thehopmke.com.