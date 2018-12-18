Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday, Dec. 18 that QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams were named to the Pro Bowl by the National Football League.

According to a news release from the Packers, for Rodgers, it marks the seventh Pro Bowl selection of his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16). He has the second-most selections by a Green Bay quarterback, trailing Brett Favre’s nine (1992-93, 1995-97, 2001-03, 2007), and tied for the fourth-most selections by a Packer. For the first time in his career, Rodgers has registered 20-plus touchdowns and two or fewer interceptions in the first 14 games of the season (23/2). Dating back to 1950, he is the third player in the NFL with 20-plus TDs and two or fewer INTs in his team’s first 14 games of the season (Tom Brady, 22/2 in 2016; Nick Foles, 23/2 in 2013), according to pro-football-reference.com. Rodgers passed Patriots QB Tom Brady (358 in 2010-11) this season for the longest streak in league history for consecutive attempts without an INT (402).