× Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo to headline Gathering on the Green on July 13

MEQUON — Gathering on the Green announced on Tuesday, Dec. 18 that Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will headline on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

For more information and tickets, you are encouraged to visit gatheringonthegreen.org or call 262-242-6187.