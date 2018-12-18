× Police investigate report of ‘shots fired’ in 2 Cudahy neighborhoods

CUDAHY — Police are asking for the public’s help while they investigate a “shots fired” incident in Cudahy on Monday, Dec. 17.

Officials said in a Facebook post, that around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the neighborhood near Allerton and Swift Avenues to investigate a report of shots fired. Additionally, there was another report of shots being fired in the area of Plankinton and Hately Avenues.

Preliminary information indicates two cars were pulled over on Hately Ave. across from one another. Officials say a subject got out of one of the vehicles and approached the other. This subject was observed going back and forth between the vehicles for a bit. One of the vehicles abruptly pulled away and a subject from the other car opened fire. Officials say both cars sped off from the area at a high rate of speed.

Cudahy officers canvassed the area and residents. They also checked with hospitals. At this time, investigators have no information about anyone being struck by the gunfire.

Officials say one of the vehicles involved appears to be a black Lincoln sedan (unknown registration). The other vehicle is a smaller black 4-door, possibly a Hyundai Elantra with no driver’s side rear hub cap. Three male subjects were observed walking back and forth between vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.