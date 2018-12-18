× ‘Struck a tree:’ Man arrested for OWI following single-vehicle crash in Greendale

GREENDALE — A 27-year-old man was arrested for OWI late Monday night, Dec. 17 following a single-vehicle crash in Greendale.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. officers responded to Gardenway and Glen Flora Drive for the report of a crash. Police say the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Greendale Fire Department personnel and transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. No one else was injured during this incident.

The male driver was placed under arrest for Operating while Intoxicated-1st offense. He is also being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on drug charges.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Greendale Police Department at (414) 423-2121.