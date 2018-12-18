× Study: Rude coworkers can affect your sleep

Rude coworkers not only make for a demoralizing workplace. A new study says their behavior can also take a toll on their colleague’s sleep patterns, and even the colleagues’ partners’ sleep.

Researchers from Portland State University and the University of Illinois conducted the study. They looked into “workplace incivility” and the impact it had on both the employee’s sleep, and their partners’ sleep. The incivility included rudeness, sarcastic comments, and demeaning language.

The scientists surveyed 305 couples, in which both partners worked over 20 hours a week.

Findings indicated when someone experiences workplace incivility, they tend to dwell on it even when they’re home, and report trouble sleeping. The employees’ partners said their sleep was also affected, but only if the couple worked in the same company or occupation.