Sargento Foods, ‘Touchdowns for Hunger’ raises $36K and counting for Hunger Task Force

MILWAUKEE — Sargento Foods presented a check for $36,000 to Hunger Task Force on Tuesday, Dec. 18. It is part of the annual Touchdowns for Hunger program.

When the Packers score a touchdown, Sargento donates $1,000 to fight hunger in Milwaukee. So far this season, Green Bay has scored 36 TDs — and there are still two games to play. During the 2017-18 season, Touchdowns for Hunger raised more than $50,000 to feed families in Milwaukee.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler was on hand for Tuesday’s check presentation — and then made himself available for autographs and pictures.

If you would like to make a personal donation to the Touchdowns for Hunger program, CLICK HERE.