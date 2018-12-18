× Travis Scott to bring ‘Astroworld’ tour to Fiserv Forum on February 22

MILWAUKEE — Travis Scott will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, as part of the second leg of his “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Travis Scott’s production on ‘Astroworld’ cannot be missed and will certainly give you goosebumps,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha in a news release. “We are happy to announce his rescheduled date of Feb. 22, 2019 in a performance that will leave you stargazing.”

According to the release, produced by Live Nation and presented by Apple Music, the tour follows a hugely successful first leg in 2018 and kicks off Friday, Jan. 25, in Vancouver, as Scott plays 28 shows before concluding on March 24 in Charlotte. All three postponed shows from the previous leg, (Milwaukee, Hartford and Tampa), have been rescheduled and tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date and are on sale now.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 10 p.m.

A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including First On Floor access, great seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Fans who have previously purchased merch will receive an exclusive code via email granting them access to the official merch presale here on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.