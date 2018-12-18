Watch: Surveillance camera catches east side porch pirate open package on the spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It wasn't a quick "grab and go," type of a crime. Surveillance video shows a so-called "porch pirate" on Milwaukee's east side opened a package right there on the spot. Police believe the thief may not have been working alone.

This crime did not happen in the middle of the night, or on a dead-end street.

"There are cars everywhere. On a busy street like this, that kind of surprises me," said Katrina Mertins, neighbor.

Packages are often stolen during the middle of the day.

Video sent to FOX6 shows a man stepped on the porch, eyeballed the delivered packages and rang the doorbell, but he didn't stick around very long.

The next visitor made a beeline for a package off-camera, but instead of hightailing it down the street, he was seen taking a load off -- opening the package.

Mertins, who lives nearby, has never had a package stolen, but said her sister has.

"It happened to my roommates a few times too," Mertins said.

The video shows traffic cruised by as the thief opened the box, but he didn't seem too happy with what was inside. However, he took it anyway.

Neighbors said they've dealt with the same problem, and take steps to make sure they aren't ripped off anymore, especially when buying the big-ticket items.

"There's an option where they can make the signature required," said a neighbor.

"Stuff like that, I have delivered to my mom's house in Hartford," said Mertins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.