2 in custody following police pursuit in West Allis, suspected heroin recovered

WEST ALLIS — Two people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, Dec. 19 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in West Allis.

According to police, a short pursuit began around 2 a.m. near 60th and Mitchell involving a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee. The pursuit ended near I-94 and Hawley Road after the fleeing vehicle crash after striking a curb.

Two suspects were taken into custody and approximately 10-15 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from the vehicle.

No one was injured.