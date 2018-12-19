× Audition to become a FOX6 Future Forecaster on Friday, Dec. 28

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 is holding a Future Forecaster Audition Event at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum on Friday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Weather-loving kids 6-12 years old are invited to join us for some forecasting fun.

Kids who are eligible to audition should be prepared to give us 30 seconds of their best weather forecast. Some props will be provided. But children are able and encouraged to bring their own. Auditions will be videotaped and conducted on a first come, first served basis.

The child who is auditioning and one (1) parent/legal guardian will receive complimentary admission to Betty Brinn Children’s Museum that day. So once they’re done with their audition, they can play the rest of the day.

We request and strongly encourage pre-registration. To pre-register, send an email to futureforecasters@fox6now.com. IMPORTANT: Be sure to include your name, your child’s name, age and when you think you’ll arrive (between 11 a.m. – noon or noon – 1 p.m.).