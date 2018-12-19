Caught on camera: Police seek suspects in Burlington Coat Factory strong-armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted for a strong-armed robbery that occurred Monday, Dec. 17 at the Burlington Coat Factory on W. Zellman Ct. It happened around at 9:45 p.m.

The suspects’ descriptions are the following:

Suspect #1: female, black, 5’05” tall, 20’s, wearing black long coat with fur, black long boots with black shoulder length hair.

Suspect #2: female, black, 5’05” tall, 20’s, wearing green jacket, black pants, black boots with black braided long hair.

Suspect #3: female, black, 5’09” tall, 20’s, wearing pink coat, gray sweat pants and brown boots with black long straight hair.

Suspect #4: female, black, 5’05” tall, wearing purple long sleeve shirt, red pants and brown boots with black straight shoulder length hair.

Polices say suspect #1 assaulted a staff member as the other suspects attempted to steal merchandise.

They fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.