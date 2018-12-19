× Dog found in dumpster with broken bones finds foster home for the holidays

CALIFORNIA — Just in time for the holidays, a little dog found beaten and inside a dumpster in California is going home.

“Chloe” is leaving Long Beach Animal Hospital this week, after undergoing surgery to repair multiple broken bones.

On Dec. 8, the 9-month-old Maltipoo-terrier was found tossed in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach. She had been tied up in a trash bag with rotting food.

Chloe’s injuries included a fractured skull, broken ribs and a leg that was snapped in half.

After weeks of work, vets say she is cleared to leave the hospital.

She’ll now be staying with a foster parent with 20 years of experience fostering dogs with medical needs.

As for Chloe’s abuser, police are offering a $15,000 reward for information on the person responsible.