‘Enjoy the convenience:’ Officials unveil 4 new airport parking options

MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the busy holiday travel season, officials announced Wednesday, Dec. 19 the launch of MKE SmartPark, a new suite of parking products at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

MKE SmartPark utilizes state-of-the-art parking technology to make the MKE travel experience faster, easier, and more rewarding.

MKE SmartPark has four key features:

“This is just another example of MKE leading the way with the most comprehensive passenger amenities of any airport in Wisconsin,” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said. “Earlier this week, the Airport launched unlimited free Wi-Fi throughout the terminal, and today’s launch of MKE SmartPark will make it even easier for travelers from all around the state – and from northern Illinois – to enjoy the convenience and affordability of our hometown airport.”

MKE SmartPark is available in the Apple App Store, in the Android Google Play store, or on parking.mitchellairport.com. Enrollment is free.