GoFundMe to build Pres. Trump’s border wall raises more than $1M in 2 days

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With political parties at an impasse over the billions of dollars necessary to fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, a Florida veteran decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign – in just two days donations surpassed the $1.9 million mark, as of Wednesday evening.

Brian Kolfage, 37, created the fundraiser titled “We The People Will Fund The Wall,” which has a $1 billion goal.

Kolfage is a senior airman who lost three limbs while while fighting in Iraq in 2004, according to his website. He now works as a motivational speaker and shared his verified Facebook page in the campaign’s description to verify his identity.

“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today,” Kolfage wrote. “It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling.”

Kolfage claims he has been contacted by President Trump’s administration, and has “very high level contacts already helping.”

