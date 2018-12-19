How much do you know about America’s most consumed meat?

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know Americans eat an average of 90 pounds of chicken a year? It's the most consumed meat in the country -- but how much do we know about the beloved bird? Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek joins Real Milwaukee to test our chicken IQ.
1) Which of these is a sure indication that your chicken is done?
A) The juice runs clear and its golden brown on the outside.
B) The internal temperature is 155.
C) None of the above
2) Which of these chicken parts are white meat?
A) Breast & Thigh
B) Breast & Wing
C) Breast & Drumstick
3) How much meat does the average rotisserie chicken yield?
A) 2 cups
B) 3 cups
C) 4 cups
4) What is another name for beer-can chicken?
A) Chicken on a Throne
B) Chicken Under a Bucket
C) Tavern Chicken
5) What`s the proper oil temperature for frying chicken?
A) 325-350
B) 400-425
C) 450-500