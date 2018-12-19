How much do you know about America’s most consumed meat?

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know Americans eat an average of 90 pounds of chicken a year? It's the most consumed meat in the country -- but how much do we know about the beloved bird? Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek joins Real Milwaukee to test our chicken IQ.

1) Which of these is a sure indication that your chicken is done?
A) The juice runs clear and its golden brown on the outside.
B) The internal temperature is 155.
C) None of the above

2) Which of these chicken parts are white meat?
A) Breast & Thigh
B) Breast & Wing
C) Breast & Drumstick

3) How much meat does the average rotisserie chicken yield?
A) 2 cups
B) 3 cups
C) 4 cups

4) What is another name for beer-can chicken?
A) Chicken on a Throne
B) Chicken Under a Bucket
C) Tavern Chicken

5) What`s the proper oil temperature for frying chicken?
A) 325-350
B) 400-425
C) 450-500