'I look forward to being out there:' Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he'll play Sunday vs. Jets

NEW YORK — Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday, Dec. 23 vs. the New York Jets.

Rodgers said Wednesday: “I think it’s a lot about leadership. If I want to be listened to and followed and looked up to, how could I stand here and say that these games that don’t matter for playoffs — I’m going to cash it in? That’s just not the way I lead — and I’m super competitive and I want be out there with the guys and I look forward to being out there,” said Rodgers.

Packers Interim Head Coach Joe Philbin added: “We always take the week to see where everybody is at, and I’m expecting and I’m hopeful that he’s going to practice. I’m hopeful he’s going to play.”

The Packers were knocked out of playoff contention on Sunday, Dec. 16 with a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Chicago clinched the NFC North Division with that win. The Packers are 5-8-1 on the season — and have two games left — Sunday’s matchup vs. the Jets, and a home game vs. the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Tuesday night, Dec. 18 that Rodgers and Packers WR Davante Adams were named to the Pro Bowl.