‘Lost control:’ Rashed Farrakhan, corrections officer, accused of punching jail inmate

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed on Wednesday, Dec. 19 again Rashed Farrakhan, a correctional officer at the Milwaukee County Jail. Farrakhan, 43, faces the following criminal charges:

Misconduct in public office (act in excess of lawful authority)

Abuse of resident of penal facility

According to the criminal complaint, Farrakhan and other officers were escorting an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail to his cell. The officers removed the handcuffs of the inmate — and that inmate “was laughing at the officers, and specifically at the defendant.” Interviews with other corrections officers indicate the inmate “was not making verbal threats to officers nor did he attempt to use physical force against any of them.”

After Farrakhan engaged the inmate verbally, the complaint indicates he “removed his glasses and handed them to another corrections officer. The defendant then struck (the inmate) repeatedly with closed fists to (the inmate’s) torso and midsection.”

In his initial statement to investigators, Farrakhan “repeatedly denied punching (the inmate).” Later, he “acknowledged that it was possible that he struck (the inmate).”

The complaint also indicates that Farrakhan made phone calls while being held at the Racine County Jail. In those calls, he “repeatedly admitted that he ‘lost control’ and ‘lost my cool’ and that he gave (the inmate) a ‘couple chest shots’ and a ‘couple strikes.'”

Online records indicate Farrakhan was expected to appear at the Safety Building in Milwaukee on Wednesday.