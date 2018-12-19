× Milwaukee 2019 overnight parking permits available to purchase beginning Thursday

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee residents who wish to park their vehicles overnight on City streets can buy their 2019 annual virtual parking permits and 4-month, first trimester permits beginning Thursday, Dec. 20

When residents buy the annual or four-month overnight permit they will receive a confirmation number and their license plate becomes their permit. Parking Enforcement Officers scan the license plates of cars parked on City streets overnight to determine if a valid parking permit has been purchased.

Frequently asked questions about purchasing a 2019 overnight permit:

How much does the permit cost?

Annual permit: $55

Four-month permit valid Jan. 1 – Apr. 30: $20

If purchasing a permit online, a $1 convenience fee will be added

$20 citation for failure to purchase an overnight permit

Where do I go to get a permit?

Purchase online at milwaukee.gov/milwaukeepermits using a MasterCard, VISA or Discover credit/debit card. This is the most convenient way to buy an overnight permit – no standing in line to pay in person

Purchase at all three Violation Bureau payment sites – Cash, MasterCard, VISA, and Discover accepted 6223 N. Teutonia – Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m.- noon 2980 S. Chase – Hours: M-F 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – noon 941 N. James Lovell, 2nd Fl. – Hours: M-F 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Purchase at the City Tow Lot, 3811 W. Lincoln – Hours: M-F 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 am-3 p.m., Sundays 7:30 a.m. to noon

Purchase at all seven Milwaukee Police Department district locations. Kiosks accept cash, checks, MasterCard, VISA and Discover.

Important reminders