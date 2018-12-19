Racine man found guilty of impersonating DEA agent

RACINE — A Racine man accused of stalking a woman and impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent has been found guilty.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Jeremy Wade showed up uninvited to the home of a woman he went to high school with in early 2018, while wearing an official-looking DEA badge.

With a gun holstered to his hip, Wade asked for a person named “Zach Light,” but the woman had no idea who that was.

A few days later, the woman claims she received Facebook messages that also mentioned that person and referenced the DEA being involving.

Police then questioned Wade, and say he admitted to going to the woman’s home.

They also found a pistol in his car.

The DEA says Wade is not connected to the agency.

Wade’s sentencing has been set for May 9. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.