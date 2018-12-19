‘Some 1-on-1 time:’ Green Bay Packers QB hosts pizza party for kids at Lambeau Field 🏈🍕

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss on Sunday, Dec. 16 to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, but they were still preparing for the final two games of the season — Sunday, Dec. 23 vs. the New York Jets on the road, and Sunday, Dec. 30 vs. the Detroit Lions at home. Off the field, Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave back the day after the loss.

On Monday night, Dec. 17, Rodgers hosted a pizza party for various youth groups in the Green Bay area. He found that more meaningful than signing autographs for charity with the Salvation Army.

“Enjoy each other’s company, meet new people and have some pizza — and I spent time at every table with each kid and their mentor, and took pictures. Just a lot more intimate setting where you can really have time one-on-one time with tables and kids and talk to them, instead of a kind of fly-by at Salvation Army nights where you’re signing. And again — the majority of those people are not real fans. They’re autograph hounds in that setting, so, just kind of eliminated the the stuff we didn’t want to be a part of and had a great night,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers said Wednesday, Dec. 19 he will play vs. the Jets on Sunday. On Tuesday night, it was announced Rodgers and WR Davante Adams were named to the Pro Bowl.