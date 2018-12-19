‘Very dangerous people:’ Twins deemed ‘mentally incapacitated’ found with guns, knives, thousands of rounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A judge found Benjamin and Joseph Price "mentally incapacitated" five years ago. In early December, their mother reported the twin brothers missing. When authorities tracked them down, they found the brothers ready to do real damage -- with a truck full of weapons and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition.

"There's no doubt in my mind people would have died. It was a situation where we definitely avoided a very big catastrophe," said Mark Dobbs, Butler County sheriff.

Sheriff Dobbs said the brothers were arrested on Dec. 5 at a convenience store in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

"The two of them were getting ready to have a birthday two days afterwards, so I have to wonder, you know, if they had some kind of plan there," said Sheriff Dobbs.

Investigators found the brothers with a shotgun, pistol, ski masks, knives and 1,600 rounds of ammunition. Court records show they told authorities they planned to kill multiple people.

"It is a strange case. It's unusual. I've been here 17 years. I've never seen anything even close to it," said Keith Sorrel, assistant U.S. attorney.

Sorrel said the Price brothers aren't felons, but they were prohibited from possessing firearms based on the court's ruling that they are "mentally defective."

"That term, while it sounds harsh, actually has an exact meaning -- and it's a person who has been adjudicated as someone who cannot take care of his own affairs, and so a person who has been the subject of a guardianship petition, for example, as we have in this case, is banned from possessing a firearm," said Sorrel.

Despite the potential danger these brothers posed on Dec. 5, workers at the convenience store called them regulars, and said they were always friendly and polite. Sheriff Dobbs described them this way:

"The impression that I get from the two of them was, they were cordial. They were nice. They even thanked us for our service and whatnot, but I also understand their mentality, and that they can be very dangerous people."