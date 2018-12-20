× 2 arrested after report of ‘porch pirates’ stealing packages in Racine

RACINE — Two people were arrested on Thursday morning, Dec. 20 in Racine after it was reported someone was stealing packages from a porch on Arlington Avenue near West Boulevard.

Police responded to the area just before 10 a.m. They received a description of the suspect vehicle, which was located a short time later — and the arrests were made.

The two people who were detained were taken to the Racine Police Department for questioning.

Police said “during the investigation, it was discovered that there were other packages from other areas of the city. ”

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

Police issued the below reminders/tips so you don’t fall victim to so-called “porch pirates:”

Don’t let your packages sit – Monitor when your packages are expected to arrive. Many businesses provide a tracking number so you can see when your package does arrive.

Talk to your neighbors – If you have neighbors who are home during the day, consider asking them to collect your packages on the delivery date.

Ship to an alternate address – Some companies allow you to ship your packages directly to your place of business. Also, consider shipping your packages to a friend or relative’s home.

Ship to the store – Some retailers allow you to ship to a store near you. This may not be as convenient but it does provide security and helps avoid long lines at the register. Some stores even offer special parking near the entrance.

Hi tech solutions – If you order packages all year round, it may be wise to invest in security cameras or mobile apps on your smart phones.

Install a package lockbox – A lockbox can be installed on your front porch. Once installed, share your code with your delivery service.

Signature on delivery – Consider having your packages delivered only when someone is available to sign for them.

Insure your holiday packages – Package thefts increase around the holidays and it may be wise to insure your packages this time of year. This way, if your package is stolen, you can be reimbursed for your loss.

Ship to your local pack and ship store – If you have a UPS, FedEx, or other locally owned packing and shipping store nearby, consider sending your packages there.