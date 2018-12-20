LIVE: Donald Driver, Tourism Sec. Stephanie Klett share first look at Travel Wisconsin’s 2019 summer campaign

Crash involving 2 semis temporarily shuts down portion of Highway 33 in Dodge Co.

Posted 11:19 am, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:43PM, December 20, 2018

DODGE COUNTY — Both lanes of State Highway 33 in Dodge County were closed Thursday morning, Dec. 20 following a crash involving two semis. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway TW in the Town of Hubbard.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 Peterbilt was traveling north on County Highway TW when driver failed to stop for the stop sign. The Peterbilt struck a 2016 Freightliner headed eastbound on State Highway 33.

Crash on Highway 33 near Highway TW in Dodge County (Courtesy: Jason Vasconcelos)

The road blockage caused both lanes of State Highway 33 to be shut down until the debris could be cleared. At approximately 10:35 a.m., the eastbound lane of State Highway 33 reopened.  The westbound lane remained closed until the semis could be removed.

The driver of the Peterbilt was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Heavy fog was believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was cleared by 12:30 p.m.

