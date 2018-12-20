Donations to be collected for St. Jude during West Bend/Port Washington basketball games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- West Bend East High School hosts Port Washington High School in both boys and girls basketball on Friday evening, Dec. 21, and along with the games, they'll compete in a fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Two dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to St. Jude.

Raffles, among other activities, will take place to help raise money, with the games tipping off at 5:45 p.m.

"It's such a blessing for us to be able to do what we do every day, and these kids might not be able to get to have that choice, so to like, see them and realize that like, we are so blessed to be able to do what we do and to have the friends we do through the sport, it's really nice to be able to give back to them and like, make their Christmas and and their families happy that night," said Auburn Larson, West Bend East High School senior.

