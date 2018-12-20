Get an inside look at new headquarters of InSinkErator in Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Brian Kramp got an inside look at InSinkErator's lab at the heart of their new headquarters in Mount Pleasant. He made 3D models, threw wood down a garbage disposer and learned how food waste becomes energy.

About InSinkErator (website)

Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, InSinkErator® is a business unit of Emerson and is the world’s largest manufacturer of garbage disposals and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use. Yet, InSinkErator is not only the largest manufacturer of disposals, we invented them in 1927. Disposal technology has advanced dramatically since then, culminating with the high performance Evolution Series®, which features advanced sound, grind, anti-jam and anti-vibration technologies.

