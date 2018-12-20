Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver featured in 2019 Travel Wisconsin ads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Travel Wisconsin revealed on Thursday, Dec. 20 its summer campaign for 2019 -- and the ads will feature Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver.

In this first ad featuring Driver, he flashes his dance moves, indulges in classic festival food and gets knee deep in a cranberry bog. The ad invites travelers to experience Wisconsin’s playful side.

The spot released on Thursday latest to promote Wisconsin's $20.6 billion tourism industry. It will run next summer and fall in select Midwest markets, such as Chicago, the Twin Cities, St. Louis and Milwaukee.