KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a possible drugged driving crash, but it’s not the person behind the wheel that’s suspected.

Officers say a driver hit someone walking near 21st and 52nd Street Thursday evening, Dec. 20.

The person struck was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

Officers believe the pedestrian may have been under the influence.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.